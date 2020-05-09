Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2018 – 2027
In this report, XploreMR offers forecast data of the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The study reveals the dynamics of the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market in six geographic segments, along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.
Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market – Report Description
This XploreMR report studies the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.
The global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their share in the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market. It is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market, which includes FMI analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market. Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided.
The global market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers is further segmented as per Ink type, substrate type, application type, and end use. On the basis of ink type, the global market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers is segmented into water based, solvent based, UV curing ink, and other inks. On the basis of substrate type, the global market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers is segmented into plastic, glass, metal, paper, fabric, and others. On the basis of application type, the global market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers is segmented into flexible packaging, bottles, cans, cartons, boxes, trays, and other applications. On the basis of end use, the global market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, chemical, industrial, and other consumer goods.
The next section of the report highlights the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional direct-to-shape inkjet printers market. The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional direct-to-shape inkjet printers market for 2018–2027.
To ascertain the size of the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market with the help of the parent market. We gathered data from secondary research and validated it through primary research. Also, we form the basis of how the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts. Given the characteristics of the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market and identify the right opportunities across the market.
The segments for the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market have been analysed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the key trends in the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market.
In the final section of the report on direct-to-shape inkjet printers, a 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total direct-to-shape inkjet printers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace.
Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global direct-to-shape inkjet printers market include Heidelberg USA, Inc., Xaar plc., Tonejet Limited, Isimat GmbH Siebdruckmaschinen, Koenig & Bauer Kammann GmbH, Velox Ltd., Mimaki Europe B.V., O.M.S.O. SpA, Xerox Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Roland DG Corporation, INX International Ink Co., and Engineered Printing Solutions, Inc. among others.
Key Segments Covered in the Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market
By Ink Type
Water Based
Solvent Based
UV Curing Inks
Other Inks
By Substrate Type
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Paper
Fabric
Others (Ceramic, etc.)
By Application Type
Flexible Packaging
Bottles
Cans
Cartons
Boxes
Trays
Other Applications
By End Use
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Chemicals
Industrial
Other Consumer Goods
Regional Analysis
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
Malaysia
Singapore
Australia
Rest of APEJ
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
Japan
