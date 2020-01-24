Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Promising Growth Opportunities over2018 – 2028

Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, application and technology.

Based on type, the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into,

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal, newborn screening, pre-implantation diagnosis

Carrier Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Relationship Testing

Based on application, the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into,

Direct sales

Laboratory sales

Retail sales

Based on technology, the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into,

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Targeted Analysis

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

