Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- 23andMe, Ancestry, Karmagenes, Color, Genesis HealthCare

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing industry situations. According to the research, the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 789.92 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,361.12 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market include:

23andMe

Ancestry

Karmagenes

Color

Genesis HealthCare

Family Tree DNA

Full Genomes

EasyDNA

Helix