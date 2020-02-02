Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Novozymes, Kemin Industries, Lallemand, Bio-Vet

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) industry situations. According to the research, the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) market.

Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market was valued at USD 930 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1695.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market include:

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Novozymes

Kemin Industries

Lallemand

Bio-Vet

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Biomin Holding GmbH