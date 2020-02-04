Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market Intelligence Report Smart Glass, 2018 – 2028

Segmentation- Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market

The Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines across various industries. The Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market

key players in the region. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of hepatitis C virus infection is higher in the region, which is expected to result in higher demand for direct-acting antiviral medicines over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region shows significant growth due to the presence of a large number of hepatitis C virus infection cases, availability of direct-acting antiviral medicine in developing countries such as China and India is expected to boost the direct acting antiviral medicine market growth over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players in the global direct-acting antiviral medicines market are Gilead Sciences, Janssen Therapeutics, Division of Janssen Products, AbbVie., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, among others. The major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on direct-acting antiviral drugs development, such as AbbVie is developing ABT-530 (an NS5A inhibitor) and ABT-493 (a protease inhibitor), Gilead’s FDC of sofosbuvir and GS-5816 (an NS5A inhibitor) is in phase III. Company-specific access strategies for low- and middle-income countries also create opportunities for the manufacturers.

Natco Pharma Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Direct-acting antiviral medicines market by drug class, distribution channel, and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by drug class, distribution channel and country segments

Direct-acting antiviral medicines market dynamics & opportunity assessment

Historical actual market size, 2013 – 2017

Direct-acting antiviral medicines market size & forecast 2018-2028

Direct-acting antiviral medicines agents current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of drugs, cost of drugs, efficacy, and consumption of drugs

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional footprint, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

(NS3/4A) protease inhibitors

NS5B nucleoside polymerase inhibitors

NS5B non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors

NS5A inhibitors

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals pharmacies

Drug-store

Online\e-commerce

Others

Research Methodology

The market sizing of direct-acting antiviral medicines will be done by experimental techniques such as patient-level data, to obtain precise market estimations and insights on molecule and drug classes, API formulations and preferred modes of administration. The demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of direct-acting antiviral medicines. Secondary research will be used in the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target drug categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, adoption rate and future impact of new drugs. Additionally, per capita consumption of drugs, key treatment pattern, adoption rate and clinical application of drugs among end users are tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project that builds a strong base for the primary research information. Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists, and key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents, such as drug manufacturers and pharmacist, who provide valuable insights on trends, purchasing patterns, compliance rate and associated pricing.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

