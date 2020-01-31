Dimethyl Carbonate Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

According to a report published by Dimethyl Carbonate Market Report market, the Dimethyl Carbonate economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Dimethyl Carbonate market are discussed within the accounts.

Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global dimethyl carbonate market by segmenting it in terms of synthesis and application. In terms of synthesis type, dimethyl carbonate are classified as Transesterification, Oxidative Methanol Carbonylation, and Others. In terms of application type, the dimethyl carbonate market is segregated into, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, alternative fuel additives, and polycarbonate. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Dimethyl Carbonate in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of dimethyl carbonate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of dimethyl carbonate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on synthesis and application of dimethyl carbonate. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global dimethyl carbonate market. Some of the key players include Key players operating in the dimethyl carbonate market include UBE Industries Limited, HaiKe Chemical Group, Alfa Aesar, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI), Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corporation and Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: By Synthesis (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Transesterification

Oxidation of Methyl Carbonylation

Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Solvents

Alternative Fuel Additives

Polycarbonates

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



