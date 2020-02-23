Dimension Stone Mining Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Dimension Stone Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The dimension stone mining and quarrying market consists of sales of dimension stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone. Dimension stone is a natural rock that is cut into various sizes for use in the construction and monument industries. Dimension stone products include blocks of rock such as marble, granite, limestone, sandstone and slate. Subsequent to cutting and polishing, these stones are used in the construction of buildings and monuments, and also as exterior and as interior decorative materials on buildings.

The dimension stone mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $5.22 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the dimension stone mining market is due to increasing demand in the construction and real estate industry.

However, the market for dimension stone mining is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as interest rate increases, workforce issues and safety.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Dimension Stone Mining market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global dimension stone mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The dimension stone mining market is segmented into marble, granite, limestone, sandstone and others.

By Geography – The global dimension stone mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific dimension stone mining market accounts the largest share in the global dimension stone mining market.

Some of the major players involved in the Dimension Stone Mining market are Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc., Cemex S A B de C V, Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc. and Rogers Group Inc.

