Digital Vault Market Growth 2026: Including Key Players |  IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Johnson Controls, CyberArk Software Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd.,

Global Digital Vault Market is driven by increasing trend for cloud storage for data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 478.35 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1354.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Digital Vault can be defined as a system which secures the data stored through access control solutions, firewall & encryption. Generally it is being used to store the audit information, credentials or the enterprise & other high sensitive data. If any unauthorized person try to access the data it may result in permanent data loss & enterprise IT infrastructure damage.it also secure the data which is being run on other applications through that vault.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Digital Vault Market are

IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Johnson Controls, CyberArk Software Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Micro Focus, Fiserv, Inc., Multicert, Symantec Corporation, Oracle, Keeper Security, Inc., Accruit, LLC, DSwiss AG, Safe4 Information Management Limited, Logic Choice Technologies, Eclypses Inc., HashiCorp, Daxtech, eOriginal, Inc. and Lextrado Legal Exchange.

If you are involved in the Digital Vault industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Digital Vault Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Service (Consulting, Design and Implementation, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Real Estate, Defence, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Landscape and Digital Vault Market Share Analysis

Global digital vault market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital vault market global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rise in demand for stringent compliances & rules to protect the highly sensitive data within the enterprise across the globe.

Increasing concern for securing the data which is being generated through connected devices.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Digital asset vault solution & custodian has been launched by GMEX technologies. It has been developed to fulfil the demand of institutional investor.

In July 2018, World’s first decentralized digital vault had been launched by digipulse. Digipulse can be used as digital asset inheritance platform which enables the person to transfer their digital asset to the eligible intended individual.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE DIGITAL VAULT REPORT:

