Digital Utility Market Is Responsible For Increasing Market Share And Forecast 2027| ABB, Accenture, Capgemini SA, Eaton Corp, General Electric, IBM Corp, Oracle Corp, SAP SE

Growing populations and the allied growing demands for power from the consumers have put pressures on the power generation industry. Conventional business models have proven to be incapacitated of sufficing the exponentially increasing demands for power generation, transmission & distribution. There is a need for a digital revolution in the power industry where renewables, smart grids as well as distributed generation functions have triggered emerging business models and regulatory frameworks. Various challenges thrive and demand a transformation in the utility industry thereby leading to digital utility arena.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Digital Utility market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

Increasing demands for increasing the productivity as well as the efficiency of power generation industry coupled with rising regulatory norms by the concerned bodies are anticipated to be major factors driving the digital utility market. Higher implementation costs, as well as poor digital infrastructures in the developing economies, pose a challenge to the growth of digital utility market. Growing implementations of smart cities in various countries of the world provide opportunities to the players operating in the digital utility market.

The Digital Utility market size is derived primarily form the supply side (i.e. the market players operating in global Digital Utility market) and therefore, revenue of all the prominent leading companies operating across the value chain are taken into consideration across regional, global and country level. Historical and current market information is collected from technical literature, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports, and other information available in public domain. Additionally, the research team also refers various paid data sources such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg, and numerous other sources were also referred to derive company’s annual revenue, and other segment related financial information. Also, market forecasting and key industry trends information such as growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation confirmation is obtained from primary interviews with market participants including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, market professional with substantial industry experienced.

