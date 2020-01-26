Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2019 – 2027

The global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Scope of the Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) recently published a market study on the global market for digital transformation of maritime freight. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the digital transformation of maritime freight market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the digital transformation of maritime freight market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in TMR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the digital transformation of maritime freight market during the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the digital transformation of maritime freight market, including digital transformation of maritime freight manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the digital transformation of maritime freight market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in TMR’s study.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the digital transformation of maritime freight market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the digital transformation of maritime freight market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Key Segments of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market

TMR’s study on the digital transformation of maritime freight market offers information divided into five important segments—software solution, deployment, service, end user, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Software Solution Deployment Service End User Region Booking E-service Centres

Demand Forecasting

Dynamic Pricing

Customer Personalization

Payment Automation Cloud-based Consulting and Training Ports and Terminals North America Vessel Scheduling ECDIS

Automated Port Calls

Loading/Unloading

E-bill of Lading

Refer Container Conditions Monitoring

Dynamic Capacity Allocation and Empty Container Repositioning

Gate Automation On- Premise Implementation and Integration Maritime Freight Forwarders Europe Loading/Unloading Operation and Maintenance Asia Pacific Delivery Predictive Maintenance

Vessel Machinery Monitoring

Truck Appointment Systems Managed Services Middle East and Africa South America

Each market player encompassed in the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market report?

A critical study of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market share and why? What strategies are the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market? What factors are negatively affecting the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market growth? What will be the value of the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market by the end of 2029?

