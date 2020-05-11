Digital Transformation Market Global Outlook 2019-2026: Siemens AG., Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation

Global Digital Transformation Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering Digital Transformation Market industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Digital Transformation Market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The global digital transformation market in retail has the potential to grow by USD 129.64 billion during 2019-2026, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the second half of the forecast period.

Market Key Players

Siemens AG., Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Dell Emc, Microsoft Corporation, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cognizant, Google Inc., Capgemini, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Apple Inc.,, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies.

Segmentation: Digital Transformation market

On the basis of types, the Digital Transformation market is primarily split into:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America was the largest market for digital transformation market in retail in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services and the presence of various leading vendors in the region, such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft will contribute to the growth of the digital transformation market share in retail.

Almost 32% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising number of collaborations among retailers has been increasing the complexity of integrated operations, which is augmenting the need for advanced technologies. As a result, the growth of digital transformation market share in retail has been significant. The US and Canada are the key markets in the digital transformation market in retail in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Digital Transformation Market: Key Drivers and Trends

Retailers are in pursuit of new ways to create a personalized shopping experience for customers. As a result, the omnichannel strategy has gained traction. This strategy is helping retailers in providing their customers with seamless shopping experience in both online and offline stores. Retailers have been deploying IoT, AR/VR, and cloud technologies to enhance the visual search engine’s capacity to link the gap between online and offline shopping experience and create an omnichannel platform. This development in the retail industry is focused on delivering faster, more intelligent, and connected experiences for end-consumers. Thus, the increasing focus of retailers on offering omnichannel experience to customers will have a positive influence on the digital transformation market growth in retail over the forecast period.

The increasing use of m-commerce applications through smartphones, laptops, PCs, and tablets is one of the critical digital transformation market trends in retail.

Retailers are increasingly linking their stores to online services to enhance sales and customer satisfaction.

To enhance customer support during purchases, online retailers are leveraging new technological trends such as AI in chatbots and predictive analytics.

Moreover, the availability of products at better prices in online channels, increasing mobility, and the increasing use of mobile payments are driving the market for m-commerce.

As a result, retailers are adopting advanced technologies to enhance sales.

During 2020-2024, the market will grow at a CAGR of almost 18%.

Major Highlights of the Digital Transformation Market

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2026

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Digital Transformation during the next five years

Precise estimation of the global Digital Transformation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

