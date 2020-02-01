Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2018 – 2028

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 – 2028 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Textile Printing Equipment .

This industry study presents the Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market size, historical breakdown data and forecast 2018 – 2028. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market report coverage:

The Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The study objectives are Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Report:

To analyze and research the Digital Textile Printing Equipment status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

To present the key Keyword manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global digital textile printing market are Hollanders Printing Systems, DCC Print Vision Llp, Kornit Digital Ltd, Roland DGA Corporation, Mimaki India Private Limited, Monotech Systems Limited, CNT Expositions & Services LLP, Dover Corporation, D-Gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Seiko Epson, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd, Digitex India Inc., Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, and HGS Machines.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Developments

In 2016, Seiko Epson Corporation announced two new hub sites for developing digital textile printing products. The research lab focusing on ink technology is being developed in collaboration with For.Tex.

In 2018, Kornit Digital announced the launch of HD printing technology for the avalanche series with an objective of drastically reducing the cost of printing

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Key Opportunities

Shifting trend towards the use of energy-efficient printing technology, coupled with higher efficiency, is anticipated to ramp up the market in the coming years. This is expected to attract new investments in the market, which will further create opportunities for the players to augment their business in the coming years. Furthermore, the demand for vehicle wraps and home furnishing has increased substantially. This is expected to further create opportunities for market players to strengthen their revenue stream in the coming years.

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Europe has a strong foothold in the digital textile printing equipment market. The region is expected to further experience substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing growth of the printing industry. Digital printers are being developed at a significant rate in Europe to meet the demand for high quality data printing. Moreover, the textile industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing a rapid boom. This can be attributed to relatively low labor cost in the region, which is further accompanied by initiatives to augment the textile manufacturing capacity. The U.S. has fairly low dominance in the digital textile printing equipment market but growth prospects are positive for the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate digital textile printing equipment market data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. A detailed analysis of textile printing market is done and conclusions are derived from that to reach a market size of the digital textile printing market. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the digital textile printing market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the digital textile printing market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the digital textile printing market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global digital textile printing market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major digital textile printing market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global digital textile printing market

Analysis of the global digital textile printing market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key digital textile printing market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the digital textile printing market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

