Digital Storage Devices Market 2020 Industry Growth Going to register market Size with CAGR of 27% by 2023| Lenovo, Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Seagate Technology, Transcend Information, Western Digital, Kingston Technology,

Market Overview: Data storage device is a computing hardware that is used to store, port and extract data files and objects. Data storage devices are one of the core components of a computing device. It works as a storage medium which can be attached to a computer or a server, internally or externally.

Digital Storage Devices Market: Competitive Players:

•Lenovo

•SanDisk Corporation

•Transcend Information

•Sony Corporation

•Seagate Technology

•Toshiba Corporation

•Western Digital

•Kingston Technology

•Intel Corporation

•Samsung Electronics

Additionally, Other vendors include Kingston Technology Corporation, Inc (U.S.) International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Violin Systems (U.S.), LSI Corporation (U.S.), Kingmax Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan), Hitachi-LG Data Storage (South Korea), Promise Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), among others.

These vendors comprise a large market of storage device manufacturers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of digital storage devices is the higher adoption of flash storage and rising penetration of smartphones with higher capacity storage. North America, due to early adoption of this technology, has experienced a high market share in digital storage devices market the growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the economic conditions are significantly improving in the emerging countries.

•North America

•Europe

•India

•China

•Japan

•Middle East & Africa

•South America

the report also focuses on Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market segment by Type, split into

•Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

•Solid State Drives (SSD)

•Memory Cards

•Floppy Disks

Market segment by Application, split into

•PC

•Mobile

•Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Storage Devices :

•History Year: 2014 – 2020

•Base Year: 2020

•Estimated Year: 2020

•Forecast Year: 2020 – 2025

The Global Digital Storage Devices Market analyzing 15 Chapters in detail:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Digital Storage Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

5 Digital Storage Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

6 Digital Storage Devices Production by Regions

7 Digital Storage Devices Consumption Market Share by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Digital Storage Devices Study

14 Appendix

15 Company Profile

