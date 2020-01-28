Digital Servo Press Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2019-2025

Global Digital Servo Press Market was valued at USD 170 Million in the year 2019. Global Digital Servo Press Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to reach USD 231 Million by the year 2025. A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The press’s mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox.

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the Market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global Market.

Globally, the digital servo press industry is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of digital servo press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like F Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler and Tox Pressotechnik, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their digital servo press and related services. At the same time, Japan, occupied 41% production Market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global digital servo press industry because of their Market share of digital servo press.

Major market players in Digital Servo Press Market are Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler, Tox Pressotechnik, IAI, SINTOKOGIO, THK, Soress, Sanyo Machine Works, SCHMIDT, BIW, Atlas Copco, FEC, CORETEC INC, C&M Robotics, MOVICO, ESTIC Corporation, and brief information of 3 more companies provided in the report.

Digital Servo Press Market Segmentation:

Digital Servo Press Market Overview, By Product

Less than 100KN

100KN-200KN

More than 200KN

Digital Servo Press Market Overview, By Application

Automotive

Motor and Electronic Market

Aerospace and Medical Equipment Market

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

