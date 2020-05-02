Digital Railway Industry 2020-2026 Market Growth Strategy by Top Key Players: Hitachi, Cisco Systems, Siemens AG, Ansaldo STS, Alstom S.A.| Trend Technology Forecast Research

Digital Railway is the enhanced plan introduced by the industry to overcome volume crunch by accelerating digital modernization of railway to deliver sustainability. Rising investments in railway industry, upsurge in passenger numbers, progression in communication technology are the major driving factors for global digital railway market.

However, lack of resilient railway infrastructure in underdeveloped countries, increased risk of cyberattacks due to digitization, lack of IT infrastructure and skilled staff are major challenges for digital railway market. Regardless of these challenges, emerging smart city trend across various economies will further create opportunities for digital railway market in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

ABB Group

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

Bombardier Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. LTD.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Alstom S.A.

….

Global Digital Railway Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Scope of Digital Railway Market includes by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Rail Operations Management, Passenger Information System, Asset Management, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Solution

Services

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Rail Operations Management

Passenger Information System

Asset Management

Others

Target Audience:

Digital Railway Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

Table of Contents:-

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Digital Railway Market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Digital Railway Market— Value Chain & Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Digital Railway Market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Digital Railway Market- Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Digital Railway Market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Digital Railway Market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. Digital Railway Market: Current & Emerging Trends

Digital Railway Market by Component Outlook

And Continued….

