Digital Process Automation Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027 – Appian, Bizagi, Cognizant, DST Systems, IBM

Pune, January 30,2020 – Digital process automation refer to the use of digital technology to perform the process to accomplish workflow. Many businesses realize the benefits of adopting the digital process automation to their workflow that grows demand for the digital process automation market. Automation is the need of today’s business for reducing time and minimum error. Additionally, increasing digitalization in enterprises is propelling the growth of the digital process automation market.

1. Appian, 2. Bizagi, 3. Cognizant, 4. DST Systems, 5. IBM, 6. Mindtree, 7. Nintex, 8. Oracle, 9. Pegasystems, 10. Tibco Software

What is the Dynamics of Digital Process Automation Market?

Digital process automation is used to increase customer engagement across the digital channel. Additionally, it provides operational stability, improves workflow efficiency, and reducing time. This factor drives the growth of the digital process automation market. However, implementing process automation requires a high initial investment and a lack of awareness among business enterprises that may restrain the growth of the market. Growing the IT and telecom sector drives the growth of the digital process automation market. Also, increasing the BSFI, retailers, enterprises, and others, that are expected to drive the growth of the digital process automation market.

What is the SCOPE of Digital Process Automation Market?

The “Global Digital Process Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital process automation market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital process automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, business function, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global digital process automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital process automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital process automation market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global digital process automation market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as sales process automation, supply chain automation, claims automation, marketing automation. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Digital Process Automation Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital process automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The digital process automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

