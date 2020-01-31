Digital Process Automation Market Insights by Cost Structure, Industry Size, Latest Technology, Overview and Forecast by 2024

The global digital process automation market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Increasing using exponential technologies, advancing in demand for robotic process automation and boost efficiency and quality by reducing manual processes are expected to drive the digital process automation market. However, data security act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing use of artificial intelligence and continuous iterative process is identified as an opportunity for digital process automation market.

Digital process automation refers to the fast, rapid and efficiently growing technology. It helps the organization to meet the need of the competitive market. It is use to deliver market with fast productivity, reduce cost and overheads and reduce time.

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global digital process automation market.

On the basis of market is segmented intofile transfer automation and robotic process automation. On the basis of technology type the digital process automation market is segmented intocloud, data analytics, mobility, internet of things (IoT), and digital commerce. On the basis of service type the digital process automation market is segmented intohuman resource, information technology, customer service, finance and On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into health & life science, energy, government, manufacturing, technology, education, food & beverage and

Digital Process Automation Market, by Type

File Transfer Automation

Robotic Process Automation

Others

Digital Process Automation Market, by Technology Type

Cloud

Data Analytics

Mobility

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Commerce

Others

Digital Process Automation Market by, Service

Human Resource

Information Technology

Customer Service

Finance

Marketing

Others

Digital Process Automation Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Russia France Italy UK Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



