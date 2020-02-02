Digital Process Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Pegasystems, Oracle, Software AG, Opentext Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Digital Process Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Digital Process Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Digital Process Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Digital Process Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Digital Process Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Digital Process Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Digital Process Automation market.

Global Digital Process Automation Market was valued at USD 6.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.17% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Digital Process Automation Market include:

IBM

Pegasystems

Oracle

Software AG

Opentext Corporation

Dxc Technology

Cognizant

Newgen Software

Nintex