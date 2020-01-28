Digital Payments Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Digital Payments Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Digital Payments and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Digital Payments, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Digital Payments
- What you should look for in a Digital Payments solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Digital Payments provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- PayPal Holdings Inc. *
- Visa Inc.
- MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)
- com Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd)
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited
- Stripe Inc.
- com Co. Ltd
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global Digital Payments Market, By Mode of Payment:
- Point of Sale
- Contact Payment
- Contactless Payment
- Bank Cards
- Digital Wallets
- Digital Currencies
- Net Banking
Global Digital Payments Market, By End-user Industry:
- Retail
- Banking and Financial Service
- Telecommunication
- Government
- Transportation
- Other End-user Industries (Media and Entertainment)
Global Digital Payments Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
