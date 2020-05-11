Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Latest Trends, Advancements and Demand 2020

Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) investments from 2020 till 2024.

The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like JCDecaux Group, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics Inc., Talon Outdoor Ltd, oOh!media Limited, QMS Media Limited, SevenOne Media GmbH, Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, Exterion Media Group, The Times Group, EyeMedia among others.

Scope of the Report

The Digital OOH market typically comprises of digital signage providers who have digital screens across various locations. They partner with different service providers to utilize their real estate to screen digital advertisements of their clients. The integration of real-time data to the digital screens is helping the advertisers create more creative and interactive content due to this there has been an increase in the visibility of the digital screens.

Key Market Trends:

Transit Accounts for a Significant Share of Digital OOH Market

– Transit is the most dominant segment, as public transport has been the preferred option by a significant population in Europe, Asia-Pacific due to their advanced and high-density public transport infrastructure.

– The North America region is less dependent on public transport but the region has the most extensive network of airports and accounts for the most number of registered flights in any sector. Due to which, there is a high influx of people at their airports and attracts demand.

– Moreover, with the advent and emergence of smart cities, there has been increased spending on public transport infrastructure owing to which more population is said to use the public transit systems to combat pollution and congestion.

