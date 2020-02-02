Digital Oilfield Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Schlumberger Limited, The Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes, Weatherford International Plc, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Digital Oilfield Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Digital Oilfield market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Digital Oilfield market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Digital Oilfield players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Digital Oilfield industry situations. According to the research, the Digital Oilfield market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Digital Oilfield market.

Global Digital Oilfield Market was valued at USD 21.27 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 31.12 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Digital Oilfield Market include:

Schlumberger Limited

The Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes

Weatherford International Plc

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell International Accenture PLC

Siemens AG