Digital Map Market 2019 and it Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future key players like ESRI, TOMTOM, Google, Mapbox, Digital Map Products, Microsoft Corporation, Living Map

Digital maps are electronic maps which are also known as cartography. Digital maps operation is based on a combination of realistic components allotted within the frame of electronic data. Digital maps find applications in various sectors such as telematics, risk management, and route optimization and planning among others. The global digital map market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing demand for digital maps among various verticals. Several big market players like Google, Apple, and Microsoft, are investing in digital map segment to provide efficient solutions with the aim of gaining a broader customer base.

Due to the rise in telematics for fleet management and resource management various fleet operators are using digital map integrated solutions to monitor their solutions and improve efficiency. The growing use of smartphones and internet, increase in use of geospatial data are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of digital map market whereas stringent regulations for territory mapping is the primary factor that may slow down the growth of this market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Digital Map Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. ESRI

2. TOMTOM

3. Google

4. Mapbox

5. Digital Map Products, Inc.

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Living Map

8. Automotive Navigation Data

9. Mapman

10. Digital Mapping Solutions

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Digital Map Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Digital Map market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Digital Map market.

Reasons to Buy the Report: