Digital Logistics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., DigiLogistics

Global Digital Logistics Market was valued at USD 11.02 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.88 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Digital Logistics Market include:

IBM Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.

DigiLogistics

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

JDA Software Pvt.