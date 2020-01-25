Digital Intelligence Platform Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Digital Intelligence Platform Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Digital Intelligence Platform Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2018 – 2028.

The Digital Intelligence Platform Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Digital Intelligence Platform Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Digital Intelligence Platform Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Digital Intelligence Platform Market players.

key players operating in the global digital intelligence platform market are MindSEO, Cxense, Adobe Systems, New Relic, IBM Corporation, Evergage, Bertin IT, SAS Institute Inc., Google, Inc., Localytics, Mixpanel, Webtrekk GmbH and Optimizely, etc.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the digital intelligence platform market and will be followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The primary growth factors in North America are presence of a large number of established players, such as Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, Inc., New Relic (U.S.) and Localytics (U.S.). Also, organizations in various parts of the Asia Pacific region are implementing digital intelligence platforms to streamline business process and increase customer engagement. Rise in the usage of smartphones and growing internet penetration are some of the other key factors contributing to the growth of digital intelligence platform market globally. Latin America and MEA are expected to see significant growth in the digital intelligence platform market during the forecast period.

In September 2017, New Relic, a California-based software analytics company enhanced its digital intelligence platform by integrating distributed tracing features that enable customers to troubleshoot their distributed and multi-tier application architectures based on various deployments.

