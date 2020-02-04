Digital Impression System Market and Forecast Study Launched
The global Digital Impression System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Digital Impression System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Impression System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Impression System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Analysis
In conclusion, the report presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global digital impression system based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (intraoral scanner provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
The key players of digital impression system market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The company profile of major players that have been incorporated in this report include as Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc. (Itero), 3M ESPE (The 3M Company), Carestream Health, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc, Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Compatibility, Inc.), Ormco Corporation and Planmeca Oy.
The global digital impression system is segmented as below:
By Type
- Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)
- Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)
By Compatibility
- Third Party Compatible
- Integrated
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Digital Impression System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Impression System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
