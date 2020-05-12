Digital Holography Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Application (Microscopy, Holographic Display, Holographic Telepresence) Technique, Process, Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Digital Holography Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Holography Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Digital Holography Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Digital Holography Market is projected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2024 from US$ 2.2 Billion in 2019; growing at a CAGR of 19.8%. This report spread across 159 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 101 Tables and 41 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Digital Holography Market:

Lyncee Tec (Switzerland)

Holoxica Limited (UK)

RealView Imaging (Israel)

HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

EON Reality (US)

Geola Technologies (Lithuania)

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (India)

Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium)

Leia (US)

Phase Holographic Imaging (Sweden)

“Hardware segment to hold largest share of digital holography market during forecast period”

The digital holography technique requires several hardware components, including lasers, CMOS/CCD cameras, spatial filters, mirrors, beam splitters, and others. In recent years, there have been rapid improvements in electronic devices such as image sensors, spatial light modulators (SLM), and computers. An SLM with high-pixel density enables the formation of a natural, colorful, and high-quality 3D motion-picture image on a holographic display without the requirement for lenses.

“Digital holographic displays to lead the market, in terms of size, by 2024 “

Holographic display technology has the ability to provide all four-eye mechanisms: binocular disparity, motion parallax, accommodation, and convergence. 3D objects can be viewed without wearing any special glasses and no visual fatigue is caused to human eyes.

3D imagery has attracted people for a long time and it is the next major thing in the advertisement sector. These displays help in enhancing the customer experience. Holographic displays in the commercial vertical are expected to be in high demand in the coming years.

“North America to hold largest size of digital holography market during forecast period”

The leading position of North America, in terms of size, can be attributed to the high demand for digital holography systems in this region due to the presence of a large number of life science & biomedical research and testing centers. Moreover, there is an escalated demand for holographic displays in commercial applications, which is further propelling the market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 25%, Directors = 40%, and Others = 35%

By Region: North America= 35%, Europe= 30%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 10%

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of Digital Holography Market

4.2 Global Market, By Offering

4.3 Global Market, By Application

4.4 Global Market, By Vertical

4.5 Global Market, By Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Digital Holography in Medical and Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Digital Holography in Financial Sector for Security Purposes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Digital Holography Microscopy for Precise Measurements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Holographic Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Demand for Holographic Displays for Near to Eye Applications

5.2.3.2 Latent Opportunities for Digital Holographic Solutions From Countries in APAC Particularly, China, Japan, and South Korea

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Computational Complexities in Acquisition and Reconstruction of Holograms

5.2.4.2 Lack of Technological Awareness in Market

6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research and Development

6.2.2 Component Manufacturing

6.2.3 Assembly and Product Integration

6.2.4 Distribution

6.2.5 End Users

6.3 Strategic Partnerships/Collaborations

6.4 Adjacent/Connected Markets

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Microdisplay

7 Digital Holography Market, By Process Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Digital Recording

7.2.1 Owing to Availability of CCDs With Suitable Pixels and High-Speed Computers, Recording of Digital Holograms has Become More Feasible

7.3 Reconstruction

7.3.1 in Reconstruction, Hologram is Illuminated By Laser Beam

8 Digital Holography Techniques

8.1 Overview

8.2 Off-Axis Holography

8.2.1 in Off-Axis Technique, Reference Beam and Object Beam Come From Different Directions

8.3 In-Line (Gabor) Holography

8.3.1 In-Line Holography is Process of Recording A Hologram By Illuminating A Photographic Plate With Two In-Line Waves

8.4 Others

9 Digital Holography Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Laser

9.2.1.1 Laser Holographic Techniques Can Be Used to Detect Small Deformations of Three-Dimensional Objects

9.2.2 Beam Splitter

9.2.2.1 Beam Splitters Divide Laser Light Into Two Separate Beams

9.2.3 CCD/CMOS Camera

9.2.3.1 CCD Image Sensors are Used in This Camera to Obtain High-Quality Images

9.2.4 Other Components

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Analytics and Automation to Drive Market for Software Offering

10 Digital Holography Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Digital Holographic Microscopy

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption & Utility of 3D Medical and Surgical Imaging Platforms to Create Opportunities for DHM Vendors

10.3 Digital Holographic Displays

10.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Holographic Displays By Commercial Vertical to Drive Said Market

10.4 Holographic Telepresence

10.4.1 Advent of 5G to Create Opportunities for Holographic Telepresence

11 Digital Holography Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medical

11.2.1 Increasing Demand of DHM for Biomedical/Clinical/Medical Applications to Drive Market

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 Growing Adoption of Digital Holographic Displays in Commercial Vertical to Propel Said Market During Forecast Period

11.4 Aerospace & Defense

11.4.1 Rising Government Funding to Drive Market for Aerospace & Defense Vertical

11.5 Automotive

11.5.1 Accelerating Demand for Measuring Vibratory and Static Deformations to Propel Said Market Growth

11.6 Consumer

11.6.1 North America to Hold the Largest Size of Market for Consumer Vertical

11.7 Others

….and More

