Digital Gaming market global industry analysis from 2017 to 2022 explored in latest research

Digital Gaming Market 2017 report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the Global key players. It also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The report spread across 92 pages with tables and figures in it.

Immense growth in the Digital Gaming Market is driven primarily by the rise in active gamers, increased internet and smartphone penetration, and new technologies that enhance gaming experiences. All these will aid the market to reach approximately USD 272.2 Bn by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.97% during 2017-2022.

Platform segment insights:

Mobile gaming expanded at a staggering rate in the past few years, occupying the largest section in 2017 (43%). This share is expected to increase further to reach 56% in 2022 owing to low entry barrier for game developers, proliferation of smartphones, and incentives for making higher revenues through in-app purchases.

The growth of console games will depend on the launch of new generation consoles, advanced features such as motion sensors, processors, etc., and increased digital distribution. In 2017, more than 40% of the console sale occurred through digital downloads. PC games occupied 28% of the market share in 2017, and are presently dominated by serious gamers.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3282191?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Revenue model segment insights:

The freemium model has a clear advantage over the other revenue models as it allows access to free gaming content. It occupied a share of 47% in 2014. However, in 2017, the share dropped to 39%. In the same year, the pay-to-play subscription model took the largest share of the pie because of its higher perceived value by the customers. Since most serious gamers go for this model, the chances of sticking to the model are higher.

Regional insights:

The Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for digital gaming in 2017, controlling 61% of the global market. It is also the largest market for mobile gaming. Improvement in technology and rapid shift of consumers from 2G to 4G have resulted in increased user base for digitally-downloadable gaming content, and other live game formats such as massively multiplayer online (MMO) and eSports. Increase in consumer spending on games, high interest in eSports, AR/VR games, and digitally downloadable content are driving the market in North America, which occupied a share of 20% in 2017. Funding in European gaming firms, particularly by Chinese acquirers are primarily driving the European gaming market.

Companies covered:

Activision Blizzard Electronic Arts Take-Two Interactive Ubisoft Zynga Nintendo GungHo Online NCSoft Sony Corporation Microsoft Corporation

Customizations available

With the given market data, Netscribes offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected], or connect with us here.

Get 10% Discount on corporate user license @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3282191?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive summary

Chapter 2. Industry 4.0: global Digital Gaming market – overview

Chapter 3. North America Industry 4.0: global Digital Gaming market

Chapter 4. Europe Industry 4.0: global Digital Gaming market

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Industry 4.0: global Digital Gaming market

Chapter 6. Latin America Industry 4.0: global Digital Gaming market

Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa Industry 4.0: global Digital Gaming market

Chapter 8. Competitive landscape

Chapter 9 Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/3240?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]