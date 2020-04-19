Digital Forensics Market Comprehensive Insights 2020 to 2025

The report titled “Digital Forensics Market” has recently added by qymarketresearchstore to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts

The digital forensics market was worth USD 3.76 billion in 2019and is projected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.52 % over the forecast period, 2020 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Digital Forensics Market: IBM Corporation, Binary Intelligence LLC, Guidance Software Inc., AccessData Group LLC, Kroll Ontrack, LLC, Paraben Corporation, FireEye Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oxygen Foren and other

Scope of the Report

Digital forensic enables the extraction of evidence through analysis and evaluation of data from digital devices and is used to recover and inspect the data while maintaining the originality of the same. Identification of duplication of data and spoofing of timings are some of the major challenges for this technology.

Key Market Trends

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Network forensics involves capturing, recording and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks. The primary goal of network forensics is to collect evidence. With the increasing number of attacks on the network, the organizations have started taking steps towards resolving the issue.

– The growing popularity of the Internet in homes means that computing has become network-centric and data is now available outside of disk-based digital evidence. Facebook admitted that around 50 million users were compromised by the security breach. As per Facebook CEO, the company has not seen the accounts getting compromised nor found any inappropriate activity

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyber attack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

– US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyber attacks, that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firmsÕ networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

This research report also presents some significant practical oriented case studies which help to understand the subject matter clearly. The Digital Forensics Maker research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective info-graphics whenever necessary. It helps to gain stability in the businesses as well as to make the rapid developments to achieve a notable remark in the Global market space.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

