Digital Farming Market Size(value and volume)2020|2025 Outlook – By Leading Players Like BASF, Yara International, Syngenta-ChemChina, Bayer-Monsanto, Netafim, DowDuPont, Simplot, KWS SAAT SE

Digital Farming market 2020 Analysis and Forecast By Leading Players including BASF, Yara International, Syngenta-ChemChina, Bayer-Monsanto, Netafim, DowDuPont, Simplot, KWS SAAT SE

Market Overview

The global Digital Farming market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will be expected to reach USD 5319 million by 2025, from USD 3018.4 million in 2019.

The Digital Farming market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation:

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Farming.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

The major players covered in Digital Farming are:

BASF, Yara International, Syngenta-ChemChina, Bayer-Monsanto, Netafim, DowDuPont, Simplot, KWS SAAT SE

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software & Service

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Digital Farming market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Digital Farming markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Farming Market Share Analysis:

Digital Farming competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Digital Farming sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Digital Farming sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

