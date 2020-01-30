Digital Dentistry Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

PMR’s latest report on Digital Dentistry Market

The recent market intelligence study by PMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Digital Dentistry market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Digital Dentistry Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Digital Dentistry among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

After reading the Digital Dentistry Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Digital Dentistry Market

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Digital Dentistry Market

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Digital Dentistry in brief

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales

What kind of questions the Digital Dentistry Market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Digital Dentistry ?

What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Digital Dentistry Market?

Which sub-segment will lead the global Digital Dentistry Market by 2029 by product?

by product? Which Digital Dentistry market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?

What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Digital Dentistry Market?

key players in the Global Digital Dentistry Market are Sirona, Apteryx, Dentsply, Ratos/Vidar, 3M ESPE, KaVo, Planmeca Group, Biolase Technology, AstraZeneca Group, Cadblue, Danaher, Implant Sciences Corporation, DOT GmBH, Dexis, Raymor, Rofin, Zimmer, Henry Schein, Mack Molding, Dental Technology Consultants.

Segmentation

The Global market for Digital Dentistry can be segmented into the following:-

By Type

CAD/CAM and Intraoral Imaging

Caries Diagnosis

Computer-Aided implant Dentistry

Digital Radiotherapy

Digital dental x-ray

Electric and Surgical hand-pieces

Lasers

Computerized case presentations

Electronic Prescriptions

Digitally-Based Surgical Guides

Digital Impressions

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Key Data Points Covered in Report:-

Digital Dentistry Market by Type, end users and Region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end use segments and country

Digital Dentistry Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size of Pharmaceutical Thermal analysis, 2013 – 2017

Digital Dentistry Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Competition & Companies involved.

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

