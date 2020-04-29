Digital Banking Platforms Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2019 Research Report provides size, share and growth, trends, global market statistics and comprehensive data analysis. The market report offers notable data on the growth parameters of the enterprise, the current state of the market, in terms of the analysis of possible economic conditions and macroeconomic analysis. This report covers the latest technology competition scenarios and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by key players.

“Digital banking platform is an omnichannel or multichannel solution of personal banking services. A digitally advanced platform for banking integrates with hundreds of banking endpoints covering different technology vendors, ranging from core banking software providers to bill pay vendors. The global digital banking market is on a significant rise and is fuelled by its support processes on different channels such as internet banking, mobile banking, cash desk, kiosks, and chatbots.”

Top Key Players Covered in this report – Appway, Backbase, CREALOGIX, ebanklT, EdgeVerve, Intellect Design Arena, Finastra, ieDigital, ETRONIKA, Fidor, Fiserv, Halcom, NETinfo, Kony, NF Innova, Oracle, SAB, SAP, Sopra, Tagit, TCS, Technisys, Temenos, BNY Mellon and Worldline.

The growth of the digital banking platform market is accelerating due to increased customer experiences between banks, increased adoption of cloud-based platforms for better scalability, increased adoption of smartphones and tablets, and increased demand for streamlining business processes.

This research report categorizes the market based on banking types, banking modes, deployment types, and regions.

On the basis of banking types:

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

On the basis of banking modes:

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

On the basis of deployment types:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these pack, North America is predicted to hold the leading share in terms of revenue owing to presence of major players and rapid adoption of latest technology in the market. However, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to exhibit a strong growth owing to booming IT infrastructure and hefty investments from the private and public players in the region.

Global Digital Banking Platforms Market report outlines characteristics and growth, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five, pest analysis, segmentation, regional overview, competitive landscape, market share. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. The report includes accurate analysis of data from players in the primary industry and their area of market through most analytical tools.

