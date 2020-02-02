Digital Badges Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Accredible, Accreditrust, Credly, Badgelist, Portfolium

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Digital Badges Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Digital Badges market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Digital Badges market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Digital Badges players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Digital Badges industry situations. According to the research, the Digital Badges market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Digital Badges market.

Global Digital Badges Market was valued at USD 73.36 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 291.28 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.81% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Digital Badges Market include:

Accredible

Accreditrust

Credly

Badgelist

Portfolium

ProExam

Be Badges (Belgium)

Basno

Bestr

Nocti Business Solutions

Badgecraft (Lithuania)

Concentric Sky

Discendum (Finland)

EbizON

Forall Systems

LearningTimes