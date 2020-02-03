Digital Audio Workstation Market – Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Digital Audio Workstation is accounted for $1.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increase in growing digitization of instruments and increased adoption of cloud-based digital audio workstations key driving factors for the market growth. However, the availability of free composing software is the factor hindering the market growth.

Digital audio workstation (DAW) is an electronic system, primarily designed for recording, editing, and playing back digital audio files. In more recent time, much technological advancement is taking place in audio and video market. Media and entertainment sectors use a wide variety of active digital audio workstations. Music production software, also popularly known as digital audio workshop (DAW), is widely used software for digital recording, musical composition, creating electronic music, and other musical applications. Popular DAWs software are Cockos REAPER, Image-Line FL Studio, Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, Ableton Live, Steinberg Cubase, Propeller head Reason and Bitwig Studio.

Based on deployment, cloud is one of the most favoured segments of digital audio workstations, and is evolving steadily due to increasing number of users in different end-use industries. By geography, North America region is anticipated to generate maximum revenue for the digital audio workstations market and it constitutes the highest market share, owing to the early adoption of advanced technology solutions as well as initiatives taken by vendors to reach the end user base. The US and Canada are witnessing increased adoption of advanced technologies, including Android and Linux operating systems.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Audio Workstation include Ableton Live, MAGIX, Adobe, Audiotool, BandLab Technologies, Steinberg, Mark of the Unicorn, FL Studio, Apple, Native Instruments, Harrison Consoles, Acoustica, MuLab, Reaper, Reason, Renoise and PreSonus.

