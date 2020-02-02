Dietary Supplement Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amway (Nutrilite), Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Dietary Supplement Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Dietary Supplement market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Dietary Supplement market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Dietary Supplement players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Dietary Supplement industry situations. According to the research, the Dietary Supplement market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Dietary Supplement market.

Dietary Supplement Market was valued at USD 109.31 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 195.34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Dietary Supplement Market include:

Pfizer

Amway (Nutrilite)

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Glanbia

Carlyle Group

Archer Daniels Midland