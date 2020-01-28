Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2026

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Market: Dynamics

The prime factor driving the development of the global diesel exhaust fluid market is the growing government support to the widespread adoption of diesel exhaust fluid. Governments in several countries have come up with legislation to promote or even mandate the use of diesel exhaust fluids, leading to rapid growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market in several regions.

The booming automotive industry is likely to be an important driver for the global diesel exhaust fluid market in the coming years. Growing demand from middle-class consumers has driven the global automotive industry at a steady rate in the last few years, with diesel cars becoming a key part of the product lineup of several car brands due to the higher fuel efficiency they provide. This is likely to drive the use of diesel exhaust fluid in many regions where the consumer vehicle industry has shown strong promise.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Segmentation

By pack size, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented into bottles, drums, and IBCs. Of these, diesel exhaust fluid bottles (1 and 2.5 gallons) are likely to dominate the global market in the coming years due to their widespread use and diverse usability. The bottles segment of the global diesel exhaust fluid market accounted for US$4,221.8 mn in 2017 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2022. The segment’s share in the global diesel exhaust fluid market is, however, expected to drop from 41.2% in 2017 to 40.8% by 2022.

Geographically, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is significantly fragmented, as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific all hold dominant shares and are likely to retain a steady dominance in the coming years.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global diesel exhaust fluid market include Yara International ASA, Total SA, SINOPEC, Cummins, CF International Holdings Inc., Valvoline, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RelaDyne LLC, and GreenChem Solutions Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

