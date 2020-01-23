Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2028

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market:

the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The DCPD market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global DCPD market. Key players profiled in the DCPD study include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the DCPD market include reinforced plastics magazine, European plastics council and company presentations.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market – By Application Unsaturated Polyester Resin Hydrocarbon Resins EPDM Elastomers COC & COP Poly-DCPD Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)



Dicyclopentadiene Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content of The Report

Chapter 1- Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Industry Overview:

1.1 Definition of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications

1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications

1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions

Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis

Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis