Diaper (baby and Adult Diaper) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Essity AB, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Global Diaper (Baby and Adult Diaper) Market was valued at USD 60.71 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 102.70 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.76 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Diaper (baby and Adult Diaper) Market include:

Essity AB

Unicharm Corporation

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa AB

Abena UK Ltd.

Principle Business Enterprises

Tykables