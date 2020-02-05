Diafenthiuron Market Scope Assessment 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Diafenthiuron Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diafenthiuron .

This report studies the global market size of Diafenthiuron , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Diafenthiuron Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Diafenthiuron history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Diafenthiuron market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Trends

The growth of the pest management industry for domestic and commercial purposes has been boosting the global diafenthiuron market. This growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The agrarian economies of the world are expected to be the dominant regions for the use of diafenthiuron. Additionally, tropical locations such as the Indian subcontinent, Latin and Central America are large consumers of diafenthiuron. The climate in these countries is conducive to the growth of a variety of insects that are detrimental to crop plants, owing to which it has a high demand here.

However, the serious level of environmental pollution caused due to the use of diafenthiuron could hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. Bio-based substitutes of diafenthiuron are much milder on the environment and are expected to open new opportunities against the global diafenthiuron market.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Region-wise Analysis

China is the world’s leading producer and consumer of diafenthiuron and consumes the agro-chemical through its vast farmlands. The U.S, Canada, South America and Western Europe are also high volume producers of diafenthiuron. It is used extensively in Brazil in its agricultural lands. Furthermore, other agrarian economies such as countries in the Indian sub continent are large consumers of diafenthiuron, owing to its broad spectrum activity against pests and rodents.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global diafenthiuron market so far, have been AK Scientific, ABI Chemicals, Angene, Alfa Aesar, Bayer CropScience, Apollo Scientific Ltd, China Jiangsu International Group, Conier Chem, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co.,Ltd, Finetech Industry, GFS Chemicals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Green Chem Ltd, J and K Scientific, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd., Sigma – Aldrich, Merck Millipore, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Syngenta, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, Wangs Crop-Science Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Sega Science, Tractus Co. Ltd, and Technology Co. Ltd.

