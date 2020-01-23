Diabetes Care Devices Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Diabetes Care Devices Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Diabetes Care Devices market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Diabetes Care Devices Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Diabetes Care Devices Market

Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J, Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care, BD, Dexcom, ARKRAY Inc, B. Braun, Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed, Sannuo, Sanofi, I-sens, Alere.

The global Diabetes Care Devices market is valued at 20000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 27900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

Scope Of Report

Diabetes Care Devices conclude glucose Monitoring Device (blood glucose meters, blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, HbA1c testing kits and others) and insulin delivery device (insulin pumps, insulin syringes, insulin pens and others).

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Insulin is a hormone secret by the beta cell of the islet of Langerhans of the pancreas. When your body turns the food which u eat into energy molecule glucose. In response to glucose, body secretes insulin which helps to transport glucose/energy to the cells. Insulin acts as a key to remaining energetic. It is a chemical message that tells the cell to open and receive glucose. If the body produces little or no insulin or are insulin resistant, too much sugar remains in your blood. Blood glucose levels are higher than normal for individuals. This results in diabetes. There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is also known as insulin dependent diabetes mellitus whereas type 2 is known as noninsulin dependent diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Diabetes currently affects 386 million people worldwide and is expected to increase to 592 million people by 2035.

Key Market Trends – Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh-leading cause of death by 2030.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care devices market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market for diabetes care devices.

North America to Dominate the Monitoring Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the North American market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetes, caused mainly due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a high prevalence of diabetes, growing obese population, and government initiatives of raising awareness regarding diabetic care.

The Diabetes Care Devices market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Diabetes Care Devices Market on the basis of Types are:

Blood Glucose Meters, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Syringes, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Diabetes Care Devices Market is Segmented into :

Medical Care, Personal Care

Regions are covered by Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Diabetes Care Devices Market

-Changing Diabetes Care Devices market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Diabetes Care Devices market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Diabetes Care Devices Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

