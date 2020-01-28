DevSecOps Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of DevSecOps market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of DevSecOps market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Segmentation

Based on the deployment of DevSecOps, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Cloud

On-premises

Based on the size of the organization, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on the components of DevSecOps, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Services

Solutions

Based on end-user sectors, the DevSecOps market is segmented into,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

For regional segment, the following regions in the DevSecOps market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

