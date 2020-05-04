DevSecOps Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape & Key Players company names Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Synopsys Inc., Microsoft, Google

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of DevSecOps 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Global DevSecOps Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of few players are-: Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Synopsys Inc., Microsoft, Google, DOME9 SECURITY INC., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Chef, Contrast Security, CyberArk Software Ltd., Entersoft, Rogue Wave Software Inc., Splunk Inc., 4ARMED LIMITED, Aqua Security Software Ltd., Checkmarx Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Continuum Security, Puppet, Sumo Logic, WhiteHat Security, and AlgoSec.

Growing need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising levels of adoption globally among the small & medium-sized enterprises and the need to comply with these security guidelines and regulations is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Refusal of a number of enterprises in adoption of modern technologies is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of knowledgeable and technically capable professionals present in the enterprises for the deployment and integration of DevSecOps is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global DevSecOps Market, By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others) Regional Insights-

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Part 01: DevSecOps Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global DevSecOps Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global DevSecOps Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America DevSecOps Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe DevSecOps Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific DevSecOps Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America DevSecOps Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue DevSecOps by Countries

