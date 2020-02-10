DevOps Market to Set a huge Expansion over period 2020-2027| Top Players IBM Corporation, Puppet Labs, Inc., Docker, Inc., Clarizen, Inc., Microsoft Corporation

Global DevOps Market Size worths +12 Billion USD by 2027 with a CAGR of +18% over the forecast period 2020-2027

DevOps stands for Development and Operations which is a Software development technology that combines both software development (Dev) with Information Technology (Ops). The aim of this technology is to shorten the Software Development Life Cycle. It helps in enhancing the efficiency of operational processes. The use of this ensures the security and maintainability of operational processes.

Report Consultant has newly added expansion of informative data of global DevOps Market. This statistical surveying research report deals with the present scenario of the global market. It has been accumulated through a couple of research methodologies such as primary and secondary research. The global data has been observed through industry-specific analysis tools like SWOT and Porter’s five techniques. This informative data has been gathered through reliable sources such as press releases, websites, interviews, and statistical surveys.

Key Players of DevOps Market:

IBM Corporation

Puppet Labs, Inc.

Docker, Inc.

Clarizen, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation.

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Chef, Inc.

Regions: Americas, Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA), South & Central America. North America is the largest shareholder of the market and Asia Pacific will exhibit more growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Solutions

Services

Market Segmentation by verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail Media and entertainment

Government and public sector

Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Energy and utilities

Others (Transportation and logistics, and travel and hospitality)

Market Segmentation by Deployment:

Private

Public Cloud

The public cloud is estimated to account the largest market size.

Some of the crucial players have been profiled to get informative data such as contact details, specifications, production volume, and capacity. The cost analysis of DevOps Market has been performed by considering the several attributes such as manufacturing and labor expenses, product pricing and cost of raw materials. This will provide a clear understanding of international trading and global competition of the market.

