Devops Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Google, Oracle, CA Technologies, IBM, Atlassian

Global DevOps Market was valued at USD 3.62 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.01 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Devops Market include:

Google

Oracle

CA Technologies

IBM

Atlassian

Red Hat

Micro Focus

Puppet