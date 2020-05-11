Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Research Report 2020-2025 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market will cross USD 9,389.73 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 4,016.47 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The dermatology treatment devices market research report gives an all-encompassing perspective available over the globe. Top to bottom examination involving key market players; market estimates, supply, demand, benefit, most recent market patterns, and a lot more are given in the report underneath. The future perspectives affecting the worldwide market are additionally talked about in the report. The dermatology treatment devices report likewise reveals insight into the sort of item, its applications, client, prime players, and different components. The information highlighted in this report is broad, dependable, and the consequence of broad research. The report on patterns and improvements on market segments, limits, SWOT Analysis, and the changing structure of the dermatology treatment devices market.

To Explore More, Download Sample Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dermatology-treatment-devices-market

Key Points:

Syneron Medical Ltd is going to dominate the global dermatology treatment devices market followed by Cutera, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd., Avita Medical, Biofrontera AG , Sciton Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Radiancy, Inc. among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Market Segmentation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Premium Market Trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Technology Roadmap

4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Get detailed toc @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dermatology-treatment-devices-market

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapies devices and microneedling. In 2018, lasers segment is estimated to rule with 33.0% shares and will cross USD 3,195.33 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 11.8%. However, microneedling is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 885.34 million in 2025 from USD 354.15 million in 2017. Lasers are further sub segmented into CO2 laser, ER: YAG laser, ND: YAG laser, Q switch laser, and other laser devices. Light therapy devices are further sub segmented into intense pulsed light (IPL), LED light therapy, ultraviolet light therapy and infrared light therapy. Energy-based therapies devices are further sub segmented into radiofrequency (RF) devices, ultrasound technology device and microwave device.

On the basis of application global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scar, skin resurfacing, skin lesion, warts & skin tags, pigmented and vascular, lesion removal, acne, tattoo removal, hyperhidrosis and others. In 2018, skin resurfacing segment is estimated to rule with 25.1% shares and will cross USD 2,485.38 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 12.1%.

On the basis of end user global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, spa clinics, dermatology clinics, surgical centers and others. In 2018, surgical centers segment is estimated to rule with 35.7% shares and will cross USD 3,406.52 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 11.6%. However, spa clinics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1,469.98 million in 2025 from USD 597.40 million in 2017.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. The North America is expected to dominate the market with 44.9% share in 2018 and Asia Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR of 12.4% the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Any inquiry, Speak to Our Expert: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-dermatology-treatment-devices-market

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global dermatology treatment devices market are increasing incidence of skin ailments, increase in geriatric population, increasing healthcare and expenditure and technological advancements in products and procedures.

On the other hand, high cost of treatment devices is hampering the growth of the market.

The Laser segment is dominating the global dermatology treatment devices market.

The Lasers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, and Europe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]