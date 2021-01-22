Depression Screening Market Size, Industry Growth, Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis Report to 2027

Report Title: Global Depression Screening Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction , Depression and mental health are the leading cause of disability and ill health across the globe. According to the latest estimations from (World Health Organization) WHO, more than 300 million people are now living having depression with an increase of more than 18% between 2005 and 2015. Depression is a kind of mental condition that causes individuals to experience depressed mood, loss of interest, feelings of low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration. An individual who is suffering from depression experiences intense emotions of anxiety, hopelessness, negativity and helplessness , The market for depression screening by disease type is segmented into anxiety, mood disorders, depression, bipolar disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders and other mental and behavioral & disorders, in which the anxiety market accounted for the largest market share in 2016 due to growing social and environmental variations, and changing lifestyle among the working class across the globe. , The depression screening market is further segmented into diagnosis. These diagnosis are further segmented into psychological test, lab tests, depression screening tests and others. Global depression screening market by diagnosis is expected to reach USD 1,648.98 million by 2023. , Further, the market is segmented on the basis of treatment, which includes medications, brain-stimulation treatments, substance abuse treatment and others. Medications is one of the main treatment for the depression screening market. , Additionally, the market is further segmented on the basis of end user and is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes and others. Out of which hospitals & clinics holds the largest market share among the all the end users. , On the basis of region the market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally Americas holds the largest market share in 2016 due to various factors such as availability advanced diagnostic and treatment, funding for research, increasing number of patients with mental illness and related disorders.

Key Players: –

Alkermes (Republic of Ireland), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (US), and others.

