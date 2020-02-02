Deodorants Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2017 to 2022

Deodorants Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Deodorants Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Deodorants Market over the assessment period 2017 to 2022. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Deodorants Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Deodorants Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Deodorants Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Deodorants market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Deodorants Market over the considered assessment period.

competitive landscape and factors expected to change the intensity of competition offers insight into the prospective consolidation strategies by emerging and established players in the deodorants market. The report assesses the prospects of various products such as stick deodorants, spray deodorants, and roll-on deodorants. Furthermore, the scope of various channels in the overall deodorant market is analyzed. Some of the broad distribution channels are supermarkets, online stores, hypermarkets, and specialized cosmetic stores.

Market Definition

Deodorants is a type of personal hygiene product applied to different parts of the body to prevent unpleasing body odor caused by perspiration and bacterial action. These may also contain scents and perfume fragrances and are predominantly bactericidal in action. Deodorants are usually applied on underarms and feet. Antiperspirants may be considered as a subcategory of deodorants which are particularly functional in preventing the flow of sweating among users and notably contain antimicrobial agents.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the global deodorants market shed lights on several pertinent aspects such as:

Will spray deodorants hold its sway as a product category of the deodorant market in the next few years?

What are some of the other regions that are rising at promising CAGR other than Europe and how will the burgeoning demand for deodorants will fare up with that of Europe in the coming years?

Hypermarkets or online distribution channels—which will gain more traction among brands? And what will be the key trends influencing this dynamic?

What are some of the game-changing strategies likely to be adopted by players that will considerably change the course of the deodorants market?

Competitive Landscape

The report on the global deodorants market offers a comprehensive assessment of the company profiling, key growth strategies adopted by various players, and recent measures adopted by top companies to stay ahead of others. Some of the prominent players operating in the deodorants market are Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Some of the other players vying for sizeable shares are Adidas AG, Lion Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Unilever PLC.

