Dental sterilization Market 2019 By Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Dental sterilization Market to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2025.
Global Dental sterilization Market valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Dental sterilization market are the increasing a number of dental facilities and the growing pool of dental care personnel, growing prevalence of dental ailments, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The emerging markets are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, stringent regulations on dental device sterilization and increasing outsourcing of dental sterilization services to third-party preprocessors are expected to limit market growth in the coming years. Sterilization and cleaning of high-tech dental devices and noncompliance with sterilization standards may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Sterilization equipment
High temperature
Low temperature
Ultrasonic cleaner
Washer disinfector
Surface disinfectant
Instrument disinfectant
Lubricants
Cleaning solutions
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Dental laboratories
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market A-Dec, Hu-Friedy, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher , Midmark, Planmeca Group , Matachana Group , W&H , Getinge , Nakanishi, Scican, Tuttnauer. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Dental sterilization Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
