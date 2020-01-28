Dental Practice Management Software Market Emerging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Dental Practice Management Software market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Dental Practice Management Software market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Dental Practice Management Software market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

key drivers and restraints, current and emerging trends, competitive scenario and the factors affecting the demand for dental practice management software. The report zeros in on prominent technological innovations in software and analyzes their impact on strategies adopted by the market players. The report gleans through a wealth of relevant industry data to identify the key trends and highlights the impact of these trends on the adoption rate of different types of software among various end users.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing geriatric population seeking dental care and surgeries, the need for improving patient outcomes, and technological advancements in the software used for managing dental care are the primary factors driving the dental practice management software market. Coupled with this, government initiatives to transform the dental healthcare in major regions and the development of intuitive and easy-to-use software are expected to boost the market.

However, limited or non-existent public coverage for dental care across major regions is likely to hinder the growth of the dental practice management software market. On the other hand, the emergence of cloud-based solutions that do not need large upfront investment by dental practitioners is expected to create abundant growth opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, growing investment of healthcare IT companies is expected to stimulate the demand for dental practice management solutions.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for dental practice management solutions. The growth in the region is propelled by robust healthcare delivery, increasing coverage of private dental insurance, and the launch of high-end software with advanced functionalities.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness showcase lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. The growth is attributed to increasing healthcare IT spending and the growing awareness of oral care in various countries such as India, Japan, China, and Australia. The adoption of cloud-based solutions in various healthcare settings has stimulated the demand for dental practice management software.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are offering an extensive range of scalable and web-based solutions to cater to the needs of the dental clinics of all sizes to gain a stronghold in the market. Manufacturers are bringing product innovations and adopting mergers & acquisitions to consolidate their shares in the global dental practice management software market. Major market players operating in this market include Henry Schein, Inc., Carestream Dental, Patterson Companies, Inc., Practice Web, Inc., Dentimax LLC, and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

