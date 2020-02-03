Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market In-Depth Analysis By Demand, Applications, Growth, Revenue, Emerging Market Statistics & Opportunities By 2025

The Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market accounted to USD 475.9 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Type (Bone Graft Substitutes {Allograft, Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Demineralized Allograft}, Dental Membrane {Non-Resorbable Membranes and Resorbable Membranes}), Procedure Type (Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Socket Preservation, Sinus Lift), Material (Collagen, Hydrogel, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Human Cells Source, Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate), End User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market are Institut Straumann AG, Genoss, Curasan AG, Geistlich, Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp, Kerr Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona International, Sunstar Americas, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Biomedical Tissues, Zimmer Biomet, NovaBone, Medtronic, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., Graftys, Collagen Matrix, Inc., LifeNet Health, and Dentium among others.

Market Definition: Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market

Dental bone grafting is a surgical procedure that replaces or joins the missing or wounded bone with materials from the patient′s body or with a synthetic or natural substitute. The grafting procedures are done for the treatment of bone deformity, lost due to disease, trauma or resorption. The dental membranes are helpful in the regeneration process of the dental treatment.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the number of Bone Graft Procedures

Rising geriatric population

Nonexistence of Proper Reimbursement Scenario

Stringent Regulations

Low Penetration Rates for Dental Implants

Pricing Burden Handled By Major Player

Market Segmentation: Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market

By type the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into bone graft substitutes, and dental membranes.

Bone graft substitutes are further sub-segmented into allograft, synthetic bone graft, xenograft, and demineralized allograft.

Dental Membranes are further sub-segmented into non-resorbable membranes and resorbable membranes.

On the basis of procedure type the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration, socket preservation, sinus lift.

On the basis of material the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into collagen, hydrogel, polytetrafluoroethylene, human cells source, hydroxyapatite, and tricalcium phosphate.

On the basis of end-user the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental clinics.

On the basis of geography, global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market

The global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental membrane and bone graft substitute market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

