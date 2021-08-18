Dental Lasers Market Forecast and Growth 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Dental Lasers Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Dental Lasers Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Dental Lasers Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Dental Lasers Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Dental Lasers Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Dental Lasers Market introspects the scenario of the Dental Lasers market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Dental Lasers Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Dental Lasers Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Dental Lasers Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Dental Lasers Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Dental Lasers Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Dental Lasers Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Dental Lasers Market:

What are the prospects of the Dental Lasers Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Dental Lasers Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Dental Lasers Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Dental Lasers Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, AMD Lasers introduced the latest addition to its line of soft-tissue lasers, Picasso Clario®. The new Clario® package is designed specifically for dental hygienists, including a streamlined navigation for relevant treatments.

In January 2019, BIOLASE, Inc., a key player in dental lasers market, announced a joint product promotion with dental instrument manufacturer Hu-Friedy at two major dental meetings in 2019. The new partnership is aimed at addressing soft tissue management at the earliest stages. They will feature a cross-promotion that offers exclusive deals and product samples for complementary lines of products.

In October 2018, Convergent dental announced ‘The Next Generation of Solea’; Solea® is the world’s first computer-aided, CO2 all-tissue laser system. According to the company, the latest advancements provides a quantum leap of performance at all levels along with improved ergonomics, software upgrades, better accessibility, and lower footprint.

Other leading players operating in the dental lasers market include Elexxion, LUMENIS, A.R.C. Laser, Danaher, IPG Photonics, Dentsply Sirona, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

Additional Insight

FDA Approvals to Enhance the Sales of Dental Lasers

Increase in approvals of dental lasers by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other related agencies has been creating a lot of enthusiasm in the global market of dental lasers. In the past few years, leading manufacturers of dental lasers have won a number of regulatory approvals, enabling them to launch a range of products.

Based on product type, yttrium aluminum garnet lasers will contribute the largest share to the dental lasers market, accounting for over half of the total revenue share. The yttrium aluminum garnet lasers segment is estimated to cross a value of US$ 360 million by 2022-end, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on dental lasers market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global dental lasers market are obtained through a two-step research process involving both primary and secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to dental lasers market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of dental lasers market for the period 2017-2022.

